Swearing, yelling in Centrelink lands man before court

BEING told he had been banned from Maryborough's Centrelink office didn't go down too well with Jacob Wade Garner.

Garner, 19, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and trespassing when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said police attended the Centrelink office after Garner visited the Lennox St office and was told he had been sent a letter banning him from the office because of his disruptive behaviour.

Garner left the premises but returned later that morning and began shouting and swearing, Snr Const Edwards said. "He continued in a disruptive manner," she said.

When police arrived, he told them he had tried to call Centrelink but couldn't get through.

The court heard Garner had an "unenviable" criminal history for someone his age.

He was in a relationship and had a child on the way.

Garner had mental health issues, including attention deficit disorder and Asperger's syndrome.

The court heard he had plans to go to Toowoomba to work with his uncle.

Garner had previously finished parole and said that it went well.

He had not returned to Centrelink since the incident or taken any steps to get back there. Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he understood Garner's frustration with the welfare office.

"I'm well aware of the frustration people experience when dealing with Centrelink," he said.

But he said that it was unacceptable for Garner to alarm people with his behaviour.

Garner was placed on a $500 good behaviour bond and convictions were recorded.