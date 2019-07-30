Swedish drama on screen

Lene Cecilia Sparrok and Katarina Blind in a scene from the movie Sami Blood.

THE Swedish drama, Sami Blood, will be the next screening for the Maryborough Regional Art Council's Cinema Club movie.

Winner of 2017 Lux Prize and Fedeora Award for best debut director at 73rd Venice Film Festival, the drama set in 1930s offers an insight into Sami culture and the treatment of this ethnic minority.

The main character, a 14-year-old girl named Elle-Marja is removed from her family and sent, together with her younger sister, to a state-run school whose objective is to re-educate her in Swedish culture.

She experiences bullying and racism and finally runs away to town.

Though forced to return she eventually get money to continue her education.

The film is loosely based on the director's grandmother's life.

Sami Blood will be screened on Wednesday, August 14 at the Federation Room, Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough at 6.30pm.

Cost is Arts Council members $10 and non-members $12 and includes refreshments.