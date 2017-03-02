SWEET GIRL: Neglected Tully now has a home for life

Tully has found a new home after a sad start to life.

IT was not a happy beginning to life for Tully, a one year old ridgeback cross that came to the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre in terrible condition.

But thanks to her new owners, she has a new home and a new lease on life.

Taken from an abandoned property at Point Vernon, she was extremely malnourished with ticks and fleas all over her body.

The staff at the adoption centre set about attempting to find her a new home as soon as possible.

Soon calls were flooding in from interstate and South Australian couple William and Julie Harris fell in love with her.

"Our much beloved rescue dog passed away in December and we missed having a dog in our lives," William said.

"We had only recently made a decision to have another companion when we saw an advert for her on the Rhodesian Ridgeback and on Facebook.:

William said the staff at the adoption centre responded promptly and gave a description of her, along with information about her background.

Once the couple knew her sad story and were told about her calm and gentle nature, they knew she was the dog for them.

The two travelled from South Australia to meet Tully.

"She wasn't aggressive or destructive, she was calm, and we did fall in love with her."

The next day, Tully was on her way to her new home in South Australia.

Deputy Mayor George Seymour said it was great that the adoption centre was getting such wide reach across the country.

"Adopting a dog is a big decision and a 15 year commitment on average.

"It is great to hear that the staff and volunteers showed such compassion, dedication and honestly, which allowed the new owners to consider all aspects and make the right decision for them."