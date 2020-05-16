SWEET SILENCE: Cane chiefs can’t rule out land sales

MSF Sugar has been selling farm landholdings in other parts of the state but it won't say if the same will happen here.

Company secretary Brad Egerton said in recent times, MSF Sugar had divested some of its farming landholdings in order to focus on its milling operations and to develop the relationship with growers.

He said those divestments had been made in the Atherton Tablelands in Queensland's north.

"With respect to the Fraser Coast region, the company does not wish to engage in speculation as to whether or not farms may be sold at some point in the future.

"At present, the fact remains that in the Maryborough region, MSF Sugar's team has been preparing cane crops as well as the sugar mill for the harvesting and crushing season which is on track to commence in late July.

"We remain focused on doing what is necessary to ensure that the season is going to be a successful one for the company and growers alike."

Last month Canegrowers Maryborough Manager Cameron Waterson said while it was too early to say definitively, growers believed the crush would be similar to last year which weighed in at 592,000 tonnes.

Mr Waterson said the pandemic, despite having little impact on the day to day operations on a farm, was not without challenges.

"Normally right now we would be organising a pre-season meeting with about 80 people but obviously that is restricted now," he said.

"Locally MSF have been very good with planning for the season.

"There is a lot of planning around staffing requirements," he said.