SWEET SUPPORT: Sugar chiefs welcome help with switch

The State Government’s $1.9 million commitment to a plan that will help Coast cane milled into raw sugar at Childers has been welcomed by the sugar industry.

Australian Sugar Milling Council chief executive Mr David Pietsch said the commitment followed close on the heels of a $2.5 million pledge from the Australian Government for the transloading facility infrastructure which would help safeguard hundreds of jobs in the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

The State Government funding will help Isis Central Sugar Mill purchase 36 new A lead trailers to pair with its current fleet of 40 single trailers to increase the current fleet of B-doubles from 32 units to 68 B-double units.

Mr Pietsch said the funding was critical for enabling cane to be transported to Isis Central Sugar Mill, and he commended the Australian and Queensland Governments for their funding commitments.

“We have worked to support our member Isis Central Sugar Mill and are pleased they have secured Government support for this transport infrastructure to allow Maryborough region growers to deliver an estimated 380,000 tonnes cane to the mill at Childers from this season,” Mr Pietsch said.

“The funding commitments announced by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, and Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Member for Maryborough and Assistant Minister Bruce Saunders, highlight the importance both Governments place on the sugar industry for jobs.

“At a time of economic upheaval for many industries and Queensland households, the sugar industry has continued to deliver jobs and economic activity in our regions.”