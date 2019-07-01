Swift’s furious statement ignites feud

Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift has lashed out at the founder of her old record label Big Machine, Scott Borchetta and Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, after Borchetta sold the label and all of its rights - including Swift's entire past six-album catalogue - to the talent manager.

Braun previously represented Swift's nemesis Kanye West and currently boasts acts including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato on his roster.

In a furious Tumblr post on Sunday, Swift, 29, accused Braun of being complicit with bullying she claims she suffered at the hands of West and Bieber, as well as blasting Borchetta's business tactics regarding her first six records.

Taylor Swift is not happy that Scooter Braun now owns her back catalogue. pic.twitter.com/GuCfxsYhwD — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) June 30, 2019

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," she wrote. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

Taylor Swift has lost control of her back catalogue. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

=

She added, "Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years." To illustrate her point, she included a screenshot of Braun, Bieber and West that Bieber posted to Instagram in August 2016:

Swift shared this screenshot with her Tumblr post.

The You Need to Calm Down singer accused Braun of being a party to Kim Kardashian's infamous recording of Swift and West's "snippet" of a phone call in which she appeared to give her blessing to the lyrics to his song Famous.

Kardashian posted the video to Snapchat after Swift denied giving West permission to use her name in the song. She later claimed she objected to being called "that b - h" in the track, a detail which wasn't mentioned in Kardashian's clip.

This all happened about a year after West and Swift appeared to publicly make up and reportedly even discussed a potential collaboration.

In her furious missive, Swift claimed that Kardashian's video recording and release were illegal. She also pointed out that in the "Famous" music video, a wax figure of her likeness (and numerous others) appears nude, which she likened to "revenge porn."

Scooter Braun now owns Taylor Swift’s entire back catalogue. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," she fumed. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

The singer described the predicament as her "worst case scenario" and lamented signing a record deal with Big Machine when she was just 15 years old and alluded that sexism was partly behind Borchetta's decision to sell the label.

"When that man says 'Music has value,' he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it," she wrote. "When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Justin Bieber has today responded to the furore, posting an old photo of he and Swift together to his Instagram account - along with a lengthy caption addressed directly to the singer.

SJustin Bieber and musician Taylor Swift attend the 2011 Teen Choice Awards.

"Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologise for posting that hurtful Instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said "taylor swift what up" he didn't have anything to do with it and it wasn't even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I'm sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don't rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character that's crossing a line," he wrote.

Swift signed with Republic Records in 2018.

She and Kanye West famously have feuded since he interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. She later described her beef with him and his reality star wife as "lower than [she'd] ever felt in [her] life."

Other artists, including Halsey and the band Haim, have today come out in support of Swift:

📲 IG | @HAIMtheband voice their support of Taylor via Instagram story — thank you #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/AA72INXRDn — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 30, 2019

feeling for @taylorswift13 rn. we know where the music came from regardless of who owns it now. i can’t wait to see her rise above with “Lover” let’s goooooo Taylor 💞 — CYN (@cynthialovely) June 30, 2019

My heart goes out to @taylorswift13 ❤️ over the sale of her masters. You got this! You got a million more hits in you:) — AdELA (@adelamusic) June 30, 2019

While Scooter Braun's wife Yael has called out the singer with a lengthy Instagram post of her own, accusing Swift of throwing an "embarrassing temper tantrum" because she "didn't get her own way." Toggle the arrow button on the right of the Instagram picture to read the rest of her statement:

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.