Swim classic attracts top field from around Australia

Rebekah Weller first out of the water in the 10km Enzos open swim classic.

Rebekah Weller first out of the water in the 10km Enzos open swim classic. Brendan Bowers

SWIMMING: Perth's Rebekah Weller did not need much of an excuse to swim in the 2019 Enzos open swim classic.

The open water swimmer was able to combine a visit to school friend Alice Payne and compete in her sport of choice, open water swimming.

In tough conditions due to a northerly wind and tidal sweep Weller was first out of the water in a time of two hours and 15 minutes.

It was the first time that Weller had swum in the classic.

"I won the Rottnest Channel swim earlier this year and used this swim as preparation for next year's event,” she said.

Tribe multi-sport president and swim race director Troy Geltch was pleased with the turn-out for this year's event.

",” he said.

Geltch said over 80 percent of the swimmers came from outside the Fraser Coast region.

"Rebekah swam a great race beating home the first male swimmer minutes by 10 minutes,” he said.

Jessica Evans from Brisbane joined Weller on the sand as the second swimmer to complete the 10km distance.

She finished just eight minutes behind Weller.

"The water temperature was great but it was tough going out on the first leg with the tide,” Evans said.

Murray Chapman was the fastest male in the 10km event in a time of two hours and 31 minutes.

The 56 year old Tannum Sands swimmer started swimming six years ago as a way of keeping fit.

"Swimming is about pushing yourself,” he said.

Chapman's next challenge is to swim the English Channel next year.

"Swimming just sucks you in and you want to keep challenging yourself,” he said.