40 year swimming records broken at school carnival

MARYBOROUGH State High School held its annual swimming carnival on February 14 at Maryborough Aquatic Centre.

Students from the entire school in Year 7-12 participated in novelty and competitive events.

Principal Simon Done said the outstanding performance of the students would go down in history.

"We had a number of records broken, some that haven't been broken for 30 or 40 years," he said.

The winning house at the carnival was Barton-Hyne.

"It was very close," Mr Done said.

"At the end, it came down to participation points."