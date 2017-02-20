40 year swimming records broken at school carnival

MARYBOROUGH State High School held its annual swimming carnival on February 14 at Maryborough Aquatic Centre.
Students from the entire school in Year 7-12 participated in novelty and competitive events.
Witnesses say man drove through garage door
Truck crushes car; emergency services attend
Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad
POLL: Is it fair Cr Taylor skips council briefings?
Principal Simon Done said the outstanding performance of the students would go down in history.
"We had a number of records broken, some that haven't been broken for 30 or 40 years," he said.
The winning house at the carnival was Barton-Hyne.
"It was very close," Mr Done said.
"At the end, it came down to participation points."