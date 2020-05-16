Swim school still not out of troubled waters

WAITING: Elders Swim Centre Marcus and Penny Elder will not open the swim school until more coroanavirus restrictions are lifted. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE owners of a long-standing swim centre say a slight easing of restrictions isn’t enough to justify re-opening.

For Penny Elder, the current 10-person only rule would not off-set costs.

Elders Swim Centre has had to put off 18 casual swim teachers and they still have some time to go before things turn around.

“We have not seen a downturn like this in the 18 years we have been open Mrs Elder said.

“JobKeeper was not viable for us because we don’t have an income to make it feasible for us to get it.”

The centre, which has to cover electricity, heating, chemical and maintenence costs for its five-lane 25m outdoor pool, four-lane 20m indoor pool and a 15m above ground pool has been closed since March 23.

The award-winning independent private swim centre run by the Elders is not linked to the Fraser Coast council aquatic centres or bound by a lease agreement.

“We are independent and we want to do it when it is safe and viable to open,” Mrs Elder said.

Things could change next month when Stage Two restrictions allow for 20 people. , This is when the Elders will look at opening for squad training.

Then, in July, when the Stage Three 100-person rule comes in and schools return for Term Three, Learn to Swim and Aqua Aerobic classes will recommence.

The centre will also modify its protocols with separate entry and exit points for swimmers.

Mrs Elder said the centre was being cautious about the easing of restrictions because of the possibility of a second coronavirus wave.

“We will be adhering to the Queensland government guidelines and the 1.5m social distancing rules and encourage only one parent to attend swimming lessons,” she said.