Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WAITING: Elders Swim Centre Marcus and Penny Elder will not open the swim school until more coroanavirus restrictions are lifted. Photo: Alistair Brightman
WAITING: Elders Swim Centre Marcus and Penny Elder will not open the swim school until more coroanavirus restrictions are lifted. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Swim school still not out of troubled waters

Glen Porteous
16th May 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owners of a long-standing swim centre say a slight easing of restrictions isn’t enough to justify re-opening.

For Penny Elder, the current 10-person only rule would not off-set costs.

Elders Swim Centre has had to put off 18 casual swim teachers and they still have some time to go before things turn around.

“We have not seen a downturn like this in the 18 years we have been open Mrs Elder said.

“JobKeeper was not viable for us because we don’t have an income to make it feasible for us to get it.”

The centre, which has to cover electricity, heating, chemical and maintenence costs for its five-lane 25m outdoor pool, four-lane 20m indoor pool and a 15m above ground pool has been closed since March 23.

The award-winning independent private swim centre run by the Elders is not linked to the Fraser Coast council aquatic centres or bound by a lease agreement.

“We are independent and we want to do it when it is safe and viable to open,” Mrs Elder said.

Things could change next month when Stage Two restrictions allow for 20 people. , This is when the Elders will look at opening for squad training.

Then, in July, when the Stage Three 100-person rule comes in and schools return for Term Three, Learn to Swim and Aqua Aerobic classes will recommence.

The centre will also modify its protocols with separate entry and exit points for swimmers.

Mrs Elder said the centre was being cautious about the easing of restrictions because of the possibility of a second coronavirus wave.

“We will be adhering to the Queensland government guidelines and the 1.5m social distancing rules and encourage only one parent to attend swimming lessons,” she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MARKET MADNESS: The local social distancing challenge

        premium_icon MARKET MADNESS: The local social distancing challenge

        News Fraser Coast markets can reopen from Saturday, but with social distancing measures.

        Council ready to deliver battleplan to kickstart economy

        premium_icon Council ready to deliver battleplan to kickstart economy

        News The Fraser Coast council has today submitted its battle plan

        OUR SAY: Health of economy next vital step

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Health of economy next vital step

        News The council’s battleplan is a prime way to ensure that will happen

        SWEET SILENCE: Cane chiefs can’t rule out land sales

        premium_icon SWEET SILENCE: Cane chiefs can’t rule out land sales

        News MSF Sugar has divested some of its farming landholdings in order to focus on its...