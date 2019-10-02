Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene.
Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene. Zizi Averill
News

Search for swimmer enters second day

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
1st Oct 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6AM: POLICE and other agencies have returned to where a swimmer went missing to continue the search for the person. 

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are searching the area around Araluen Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge for a person reported missing at about 5.45pm. 

The person was at the cascades with a group of friends before they were reported missing. 

It is understood SES are en route to the scene. 

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Finch Hatton Gorge following reports of a missing swimmer.

The alarm was raised about 5.30pm, but nothing has been confirmed. 

More police crews are on the way. No more is known at this time.

finch hatton finch hatton gorge mackay police police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Cruel vandalism at memorial adds to families' pain

    premium_icon Cruel vandalism at memorial adds to families' pain

    News It's not the first time the memorial to the two boys has been attacked

    Tearful drug accused remains behind bars

    premium_icon Tearful drug accused remains behind bars

    News Father-of-three faces multiple charges

    Executive positions on offer at health service

    premium_icon Executive positions on offer at health service

    News THE sudden departure of axed Bundaberg Hospital boss Adrian Pennington has left the...