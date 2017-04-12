Swimmers expected to swim 100 laps to help fight cancer

Relay for Life charity swim - Rika Van Gerrishein and Cooper Burgess from Maryborough are raising money by swimming as many laps in an hour as possible.

TWO young athletes are using what they do best to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Rika van Gerrisheim and Cooper Burgess will swim as many laps of the pool as they can in one hour as fundraiser for Relay for Life.

Both aged 14, the junior swimmers are expected to make at least 100 laps of the 25m pool.

The 2017 Maryborough Relay for Life is on next month May 6-7.

Rika is captain of the Little League Relay for Life team. This is her third year participating in the annual fundraiser.

The swim-a-thon will take place at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre on April 22.

The swimmers will take their marks at 3pm, with members of the public welcome to go and watch.

To donate, go to Rika's Relay for Life page here.