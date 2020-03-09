Menu
Hervey Bay Humpbacks Swim Meet - Melissa Chappell. Photo: Cody Fox
Swimming

Swimmers join Humpbacks in Hervey Bay

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
SWIMMING: The Hervey Bay Humpbacks hosted their annual masters swimming carnival at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

In humid conditions swimmers competed in various age divisions across the day long tournament.

A record number of 140 competitors were part of the day travelling from around the state and Western Australia to compete.

"We even had a competitor from Germany take part," club president Peter McMonagle said.

The age variance for swimmers competing ranged from 22 -91 years of age.

The German swimmer is holidaying in Australia and was on the Sunshine Coast and asked if they could compete.

The Hervey Bay Humpbacks welcomed the swimmer with open arms.

McMonagle believes it is the friendly atmosphere and camaraderie that keeps the swimmers coming back.

"We continue to have new members join us and our numbers are growing," he said.

"This meet is a great example as we have several of our new members having their first swim at a masters event."

The swim meet is not all about competition with the swimmers coming together on Saturday evening at the Seaside Restaurant.

"We present some trophies and just enjoy catching up with fellow competitors," McMonagle said.

Anyone wishing to become involved in masters swimming can contact the Hervey Bay Humpbacks on their website or facebook page.

