Dumb and dumber: Croc heads risk all for a dip

A NHULUNBUY man has captured hair-raising images of two people risking life and limb by swimming in croc-invested floodwaters on the Central Arnhem Hwy.

Gove pest controller David Suter was waiting for a chance to cross the swollen Giddy River as it blocked off the only road out of town when he snapped the fearless swimmers on Tuesday.

Mr Suter said the swimming spot was just a short distance from where a person had been taken by a croc only a few years ago but the pair seemed relaxed about the risks.

"I was 100 per cent worried a croc would grab them at any moment but that's just the way it is mate, he assessed his risk, I suppose, and he went for a swim.

"In the past there's been somebody taken by a crocodile at Giddy, a number of years ago it was, a young fella swam in a water hole just up from that crossing actually, they never recovered his body.

"But you've got to understand mate, it's a river system in the Northern Territory and every river system in the Northern Territory's got a crocodile in it."

Mr Suter said he wouldn't be attempting the crossing any time soon, in or out of a vehicle, and questioned why more wasn't done to ensure the town wasn't cut off from the world during the Wet.

"We were there for five or six hours waiting for it and then we gave up and went home," he said.

"You've got to ask why the government doesn't build a bridge there - that's our lifeline into our town and to all the local communities as well.

"The worst part is if there's an accident on the other side, for those people there's no help at all."

Territory duty superintendent Vicki Koum said NT waterways were "dangerous and can cause serious or fatal injury" and urged residents to play it safe.

"Never presume any NT waterway is 100 per cent safe," she said. "Do not put yourself in danger by swimming in the unknown."