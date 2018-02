ATHLETES from two Fraser Coast swimming clubs will chase gold medals and new personal best times at the Queensland Sprint Championships.

Both Hervey Bay Swim Club and Fraser Coast Swim Club sent 15 swimmers to the competition, which will be held at Brisbane Aquatic Centre today and tomorrow.

Hervey Bay members will compete in 49 events, with Fraser Coast in 47.

The competition will start with the open men's 50m butterfly at 8.30am.