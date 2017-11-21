Swimming lessons and rego freeze to combat cost of living

TACKLING THE COST: Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, Hervey Bay resident Jodie Tangikara and Maryborough LNP candidate Richard Kingston discuss strategies to reduce the cost of living in Hervey Bay.

THE LNP have pledged to cut down the cost of living with a new relief strategy that includes freezing car registrations and free swimming lessons.

Shadow Minister for Health John-Paul Langbroek visited Hervey Bay to announce the new incentive with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and Maryborough candidate Richard Kingston on Tuesday.

Free swimming lessons for toddlers, along with lowering the cost of electricity and tackling issues around car registrations have been outlined.

Mr Langbroek said it was about helping "mums and dads" around Hervey Bay and Maryborough could do more activities they weren't always able to afford because of living expenses.

"We'll cut the cost of living by at least giving people some relief in real terms, so your power bill will go down by $780 under the LNP," Mr Langbroek said.

"The Labor Party is just increasing car registration by more than CPI - 3 per cent a year, year on year.

"(Our measures) have all been fully costed."

Hervey Bay resident Jodie Tangikara is one person who feels the pinch of almost everything from electricity bills her children's swimming lessons.

The mother-of-five said things like swimming lessons were becoming so expensive she had to cut back on the appointments.

"Swimming lessons are extremely pricey, especially with five children, it costs me about $450-500 a term," Ms Tangikara said.

"Electricity is a huge one as well... it got that high we had to limit our kid's usage of Xbox to an hour a day, get rid of the deep freezer and not runnning the air-conditioning... just to try and bring our electricity bill down."

Ms Tangikara said she wanted to see electricity lowered and car registrations either frozen or dropped to address the cost of living.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said teaching kids how to swim would not only reduce lesson costs but would "help them be safe in the water" and prevent drownings.

But Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari said there were already strategies in place to help reduce costs on things like power bills.

He pointed out the power subsidies of up to $50 off electricity bills were available under the State Government.

"Car registrations only increase because during the Newman-Nicholls Government they were frozen to the point they would have jumped after three years," Mr Tantari said.