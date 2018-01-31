Menu
Opinion

Swimming needs to be a part of our curriculum

In centre Ryne Spence, 9, having some fun at Miami Aquatic Centre for News Corp Swimming lesson campaign.
In centre Ryne Spence, 9, having some fun at Miami Aquatic Centre for News Corp Swimming lesson campaign. Adam Head
Jordan Philp
by

ONE OF my earliest memories is kicking and splashing about in the water at the Kingaroy town pool.

My mother was there to hold me and the weekly swimming lessons I attended throughout the following years slowly eroded my fear of going near the water.

By the time I reached primary school I was a confident swimmer, and little did I know at the time, I was taught a valuable survival skill.

I was one of the lucky ones.

Today (January 31) the Fraser Coast Chronicle is taking a stand alongside 45 of our sister publications across News to launch the S.O.S. campaign to "Save Our Schoolkids".

Across the board swimming experts are seeing a decline in children throughout Queensland knowing how to swim and it's leading to unnecessary deaths in our dams, waterways and beaches.

We are calling for compulsory, certificated swim and water safety lessons in Queensland primary schools. It's up to the State Government to take action on this issue and to make swimming a part of the curriculum for every child.

This is an issue which needs to be addressed, every child deserves to be equipped with these basic survival skills.

