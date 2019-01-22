Menu
LEGEND IN THE WATER: Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club member Robert Stanley has increased his training in preparation for the club's Annual Swim Meet in February.
Swimming

SWIMMING: Robert will unleash secret weapon at annual meet

Jodie Callcott
by
22nd Jan 2019 1:20 PM
ROBERT Stanley has a secret he's keeping from his fellow team mates.

Three days a week, the 74-year-old slides into the pool at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre and swims at least 20 laps.

The Vietnam veteran is training for the Hervey Bay Humpback's Annual Swim Meet next month and hopes to surprise a few members with a hidden talent.

"There's some pretty smart swimmers coming up through the ranks like Peter from Hervey Bay, he's an excellent swimmer," Robert said.

"He'll be winning everything this year.

"I'm working on my butterfly.

"I'm keeping that one under my belt, the butterfly, because there's a couple of guys I'd like to beat and they don't know I can swim it yet.

"What they don't know won't hurt them."

Robert says when it comes to competitions, it's not always about speed.

"You don't have to out-swim them, you just have to outlive them," he said with a laugh.

"Whoever lives the longest wins."

Robert said joining the swimming group had its perks like improved health and fitness, but there was also a social aspect.

"We have a good time at training sessions, it's not all serious.

"You finish your session and have a cup of coffee after and a chat."

The Annual Swim Meet is expected to attract more than 100 competitors from across the state.

The competition starts at 11am on Saturday, February 23 at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, 202-204 Boundary Rd, Torquay.

For information, phone 0417 189 229.

annual swim meet fccommunity fcsport hervey bay aquatic centre hervey bay humpbacks masters swimming
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

