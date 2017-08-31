Swing a mallet at Maryborough croquet

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

GET swinging a mallet at this weekend's annual Come and Try Morning hosted by Qld's oldest croquet club.

The Point Lookout Club members in Maryborough were hoping to introduce the wonderful world of croquet.

Club vice president Rob Robertson said croquet was very competitive and challenging.

"I wish I had been introduced to it 20 years ago - I have only been playing for two-and-a-half years,” Rob said.

"We find it difficult to attract younger people as they think it is a game for older people but they just have to look at the results from the Fletcher brothers in Victoria when they won the world cup over in America a few weeks back. The Australian team won it and they are aging 18, 20, 25.

"It really combines three sports - chess where you have to plan ahead, snooker where you need the angles and golf where you have to keep your head down and hit the ball - and if you don't nothing will happen.”

Members still attend tournaments and games and travel to places including Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Toombul, Alexandra Headlands.

The club have also constructed a small portable green to hold demonstrations like at the recent Seniors Week mini expo, and the Maryborough Heritage Markets. The plan was to take it to Station Square Shopping Centre and eventually our local schools.

Rob said the club play three varieties of croquet.

"We play the original type which is called Association Croquet which you could play as a single and walk anything from three to five kilometres.

"Then there was a game called Ricochet Croquet which was an introduced as an introduction to Association Croquet but has really developed into a game of its own particularly in the Wide Bay region - it is very strong.

"The third which is just being introduced to our club, but played a lot in Queensland and New South Wales, is Golf Croquet. It is a much more social game with four players on the green at the same time and the game is shorter - only about 45 minutes.”

Rob said they would be introducing Golf Croquet at the open day.

"We want to get people swinging the mallets and getting the balls through the hoops and then we can direct them into the other varieties.”

The Come and Try Morning will be held this Saturday from 8.30am.

All equipment is supplied, hat and flat soled shoes were needed and morning tea will be provided.

DETAILS:

Point Lookout Croquet Club, 23 North St, Maryborough will hold a Come and Try morning on Saturday, September 2 from 8.30am.

For more information phone Rob 0403 335 381 or Wayne 4121 4577.