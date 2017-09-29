36°
Swing into action for Men of League golf day

READY, SET, TEE OFF: Last year’s Men of League charity golf day was such a success it will run again this year. Joshuah Buckle
Kerrie Alexander
by

MANY balls are expected to end up in the drink but it will all be in the name of fun at The Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee's annual charity golf day next month.

October 13, any interested members of the rugby league community or golfing enthusiasts are invited to the greens of the Hervey Bay Golf Club for the second annual event.

President Kev Embrey said he was expecting a great turn out for this worthwhile cause, which has in the past helped local rugby league families in many ways, including: providing a motorised scooter; helping in the payment of pay for an electric wheelchair; renovating to a house to suit a wheelchair; supplying a sleep apnoea machine, fuel vouchers and wheelie walkers; and visits to hospital and homes to present shirts, caps and flowers.

"Following on from our hugely popular inaugural golf day last year, we expect it to be a great day on the beautiful course at Hervey Bay Golf Club," Mr Embrey said.

"Funds raised from the day go to helping the Men of League Foundation to care for those from within the rugby league community who may have fallen on hard times and need some assistance.

"We help people with a range of services from visits to those who may be feeling socially isolated to household improvements and financial support."

A three-person ambrose will be played on the day at 8.30am, with a bacon and egg breakfast burger, green fees, three on-course drinks vouchers per team and snacks at the presentation all included in the entry fee.

"There are team spots still available for the day," Mr Embrey said.

"Every team that joins us is entitled to on-course signage, so corporate partners are also invited to join us for the day and submit a team to play.

"We'll have lucky team draws, auctions and raffle prizes throughout the day, so there will be fun to be had for every player."

If you can't attend the Foundation's golf day but would likebut want to become a member or donate, visit www.menofleague.com.

Cost is $200 for a team of three players.

RSVP to Gerry Taylor by phoning on 0408 745 433 or phone Kev Embrey on 0427 250 545.

Martin reveals he wasn't overly comfortable with McAvaney's hard tag