Swinging support for anti-violence campaign

GOLFERS: Zonta members Fran and Anne are willing to take up a driver for this year's Charity Golf Day on August 26. Contributed

ZONTARIANS in Maryborough will be teeing off their major fundraiser at the Maryborough Golf Club later this month.

Member Michelle Byrne said this event would be a day of golf, eats and drinks and most of all fun.

"We have many local businesses sponsoring a hole, with our major sponsors Maryborough City Autos and Bay City Autos on board again," she said.

The Zonta Says "NO" Golf Day is the start of the Maryborough's club initiative in joining the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence campaign.

The Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign started in 2012 as a way to raise global awareness of, and increase actions to end, violence against women and girls.

Orange ladies and sponsor's cars at the Maryborough Golf Club. Contributed

Michelle said each year their club was dedicated to ending gender-based violence.

"The subject of violence towards women and children is a very serious and topical point," she said.

"We are hoping we can raise vital funds to free women and children from the circles of violence, prostitution, child marriage and genital mutilation through such community projects as our golf day.

"It give us much needed exposure in our community, allowing us to really push the issue of human rights for women, all over the world and locally."

Michelle joined the club four years ago to give back to a community that has always supported her.

"I want women and girls to realise their full potential and break the glass ceiling," she said.

"Aiming for equality in all aspect of their lives - education, equal pay, empowerment through service to women worldwide. Access to what we deem as normal, isn't always the case for some.

"I feel that working with women of all ages, from all walks of life with all sorts of careers and occupations is the most amazing thing

"Every little bit we do is a step forward for all."

Jill Milburn supports a previous Zonta Says No charity golf day at Maryborough Golf Club. Alistair Brightman

She mentioned the event was in its fifth year had raised a significant amount.

"The funds go to helping women and girls break the cycle of violence," she said.

"By this we mean we donate to coalface organisations within our community including Yoorana, Wide Bay Sexual Assault, The Lovebites and other organisations that empower women to challenge the stereotypical occupations.

"We also contribute to all four secondary schools in Maryborough with bursaries to girls entering medical studies and engineering.

"We give to Days For Girls providing re-usable sanitary items to girls in villages without proper facilities; and Birthing Kits Australia."

Harry Law swings his support for the Zonta says no charity golf day. Alistair Brightman

Nominations for your team for the charity golf day close on Friday, August 24.

Sponsorships and donations were always welcome. You don't need to have any golf experience to play. The Maryborough Golf Club has clubs for hire. They also have limited numbers of carts to hire for those that wish.

There will be a barbecue and drinks available on the course and there will be prizes for best dressed team in the theme 'Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women' and best score for an all female team secret score.

"Show support for our campaign by wearing orange to stand out on the day," Michelle said.

For information on the club, visit Facebook or phone Michelle on 0412779607.

DETAILS

The Zonta Says "NO" Golf Day will be held on Sunday, August 26 with a shotgun start at 6.30am and 11.45am. Cost is Maryborough Golf Club members $17, non-members $22. Barbecue and drinks available. Nominate teams phone 41213765.