Swinging to attract new members

IT'S TIME to grab your racquet and sweatband because the seniors badminton group in Hervey Bay is on the lookout for new players.

The group, mainly consisting of players aged between 40 and 80, is seeking new members for its social games at the PCYC. Monday game numbers have stayed strong, while Thursdays are dwindling.

Geoff Pearce joined the group six years ago after seeing a similar story about low numbers for the weekly social event.

"I was a backyard badminton player for years and used to play squash,” Mr Pearce said.

"It's a lot of fun and there are a lot of nice people, but not a lot of people would know that we even exist,” he said.

"The group's been going for quite a number of years and the numbers have always gone up and down.”

Teams play from 8.30am to 11am across three courts and boast a strong social aspect to the game.

"It's not a club as such, it's just a place where people turn up and have a game,” he said.

"There are no membership fees, you just pay $7 for the day at the PCYC to play.

"It's quite a social group, we have lunches every now and again too.

"There's no organisation, no chairman, no committees, none of that stuff that people hate about clubs.”

Geoff said the group was open for new players on both Thursday and Monday games.

"It's a really good sport and you can do as much or as little as you want,” he said.

"You can play a few games or even have it as a full-on workout.

"It's about getting moving and having some harmless fun.”

For more information on joining the group, call Geoff on 4124 5737 or the PCYC on 4124 5211.