Hervey Bay has been named one of the top three postcodes for rooftop solar in Australia by the Clean Energy Group.
SWITCHED ON: Bay named one of nation’s top solar postcodes

Blake Antrobus
10th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
HERVEY BAY has been named one of Australia’s top solar capitals by a leading clean energy group.

In its latest report, the Clean Energy Council ranks Hervey Bay third in the top 10 rooftop solar postcodes in Australia.

The town currently boasts about 12,744 rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 49,391kW.

Bundaberg was named the top rooftop solar postcode with 13,942 installations, followed by Mandurah in Western Australia with 13,409 installations.

It’s the second year in a row both cities have scored high places in the list.

The council’s Clean Energy Report states there were 287,504 rooftop solar systems build in 2019 – the highest number since 2012.

Three other Queensland cities – Caloundra, Toowoomba and Mackay – were in the country’s top 10 solar postcodes.

The report claims Australia’s rooftop solar output could reach more than 179GW and rooftop solar was responsible for taking pressure off the country’s electrical grid on 2019’s hottest day.

“There is an enormous pipeline of renewable energy and energy storage projects and strong customer demand for rooftop solar and batteries,” Clean Energy Council CEO Kane Thornton said.

