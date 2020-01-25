Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Sydney child rushed to ER over coronavirus

by Adrianna Zappavigna and AAP
25th Jan 2020 8:35 AM

A child was rushed to hospital after landing in Sydney overnight, suspected of having contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Health authorities carried out an emergency response at Sydney airport before midnight on Friday, after the child began displaying flu-like symptoms.

A team of paramedics in protective gear were called in, rushing the child to the emergency department of Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick as a precaution.

The child was later discharged with a clean bill of health.

As of yesterday, four people have been tested for coronavirus in NSW with two patients cleared and another two still awaiting results, authorities say.

 

Airports around the world have taken to using thermal scanners in order to screen passengers on arrival. The technology pictured is being used at Manila's international airport, Philippines. Picture: AP/Aaron Favila
Airports around the world have taken to using thermal scanners in order to screen passengers on arrival. The technology pictured is being used at Manila's international airport, Philippines. Picture: AP/Aaron Favila

 

A passenger wears a protective mask on arrival at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
A passenger wears a protective mask on arrival at Sydney International Airport. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

 

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said yesterday the four patients had been placed in isolation and did not pose a risk of transmitting the virus, which has killed 26 people so far in China.

NSW Health said yesterday two suspected cases of coronavirus had now been cleared while the other two cases remained under investigation.

"We're encouraging people who have come back from Wuhan, or who have been in contact with confirmed cases in China or in other countries, to please seek care if you develop any symptoms of fever, sore throat, pneumonia, a cough or respiratory symptoms of any sort," she said.

Dr Chant said testing took about six hours but that time frame would likely shrink in the future.

"It is important that we detect cases early," she said.

Three international teams - including a team of researchers from University of Queensland - are working around the clock to develop a vaccine for the virus.

 

 

The four patients presented with symptoms at Sydney hospitals.

None of the four were on a flight that arrived at Sydney Airport from Wuhan on Thursday. No passengers on that flight were ill when they arrived, authorities have confirmed.

But they could still become unwell in the coming week, Australia's chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy said on Thursday.

Dr Chant stressed there were no confirmed cases in NSW and authorities would update the public if there were.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the virus and outbound travel is now banned.

More than 800 people have infected with the virus.

Health authorities are reminding people of the simple things they can do to reduce their risk of contracting the disease.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks sydney sydney airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed suspects behind bars

        premium_icon Armed suspects behind bars

        News Officers believe the motive behind the alleged string of crimes was to support Mr...

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        Artists awards music to their ears

        premium_icon Artists awards music to their ears

        News JUNIOR Arts and Cultural Person of the Month Award December winner Claire Malouf...