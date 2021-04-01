Menu
Missing Dowlut children found near Sydney train station
Crime

Missing children found after police tip-off

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
1st Apr 2021 10:52 AM

Two children missing from Sydney's eastern suburbs have been found after police were tipped off by a member of the public.

A man and two children were sighted walking towards Panania Railway Station this morning and a member of the public contacted police.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command attended and located the trio.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and the children, Basten Dowlut, 10, and his younger sister Bowie Dowlut, four, will be reunited with family.

NSW Police have issued an amber alert for children Bowie Dowlut, 4, and Basten Dowlut, 10.
Earlier today, police issued an amber alert for the children after they were allegedly taken by their father from the family home overnight.

Police said the children were at their parents' home in Darling Point, about 2:30am on Thursday when their father, Dennis Dowlut, allegedly said he wanted to go to Melbourne.

At the time of the alert, Basten and sister Bowie Dowlut had last been seen in a white SSangYong SUV headed for Melbourne in the early hours of Thursday.

 

Police want to talk to the father of the missing children Darling Point man Dennis Dowlut.
Police said despite the children's mother protests, Mr Dowlut, 47, packed the family into the car and set off, before allegedly forcing her out of the car in Alexandria about 3am.

She then contacted police. Police said in a statement this morning they held "extreme concerns" for the children's safety.

 

Originally published as Sydney children found after police tip-off

