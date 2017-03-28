Sydney couple now run their 'favourite Bay business'

DELIGHTFUL: Peter and Carly Imbesi have bought their favourite Hervey Bay store- Ice Cream Delite in Torquay.

WHEN Peter and Carly Imbesi used to visit Hervey Bay on holidays they would always go to their favourite shop in Hervey Bay; Ice Cream Delite, but they never thought they would own it.

The Imbesi's left the hustle and bustle of Sydney and moved to the Fraser Coast at the end of 2014, and said they always enjoyed bringing their twin daughters, now three-and-a-half, to the ice cream shop next to Bayorama cafe.

"It's always had a family friendly feel to it," Carly said.

"The shop has a great atmosphere and the girls have always loved it."

When Peter decided to leave his stressful job in financial services, the couple decided to buy a business in the region, and when they saw their favourite shop was for sale, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

"I'm an accountant by trade so I wanted to crunch the numbers first," Peter said.

"But it was a great opportunity for us."

The Imbesi's officially bought the shop on February 16, and already have plans to expand the business.

Peter said one of the big plans was to open seven days a week, and Carly added children and their mess was welcomed.