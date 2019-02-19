‘No sympathy’: Dad’s brutal jab at thief

Johan Schwartz is waiting to hear if he will be charged or not by police. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone/Daily Telegraph

A SYDNEY father who confronted an intruder who subsequently died had previously commented that he had no sympathy for thieves who were caught in the act.

Investigators say Harrington Park resident Johan Francois Schwartz, 44, was woken about 7.30am on Sunday morning by his dogs barking and "challenged a male intruder located in the lounge room".

The 35-year-old intruder, personal trainer and weightlifter Bradley Soper, collapsed and became unconscious following a struggle, detectives say. He couldn't be revived by paramedics.

Mr Schwartz was questioned for several hours by police on Sunday but was subsequently released without charge pending further inquiries.

Mr Schwartz was released by police late Sunday night. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone

A Reddit social media account linked to Mr Schwartz commented on February 3 on a video showing an alleged mobile phone thief being held and pulled alongside a car by someone in the vehicle.

In the video, the thief, whose hand was in the car, is repeatedly punched in the head by those said to be the potential victims of the theft.

"If he is committed to crime, he will next time bring a gun and target someone more vulnerable like an 80-year-old," the Reddit comment states.

"No sympathy. The person on the receiving end of his crime could also be poor, and worked hard at an honest job to buy that phone. What does his theft do to that honest person?"

The comments were made two weeks before the break-in at Mr Schwartz's home on Sunday.

Homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation and are awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Mr Soper's death.

Brad Soper died in the Harrington Park home on Sunday.

Mr Schwartz's wife and young child were home at the time of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Shane Woolbank on Sunday said "generally people are entitled to their home and they're entitled to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property".

Criminal defence lawyer Omar Juweinat says a "reasonable person" would likely feel threatened and fear for their family if they disturbed an intruder in their home.

That could form the basis of a legal defence, he said.

"You wake up to find an intruder ... I'd be perplexed if police charged an occupant for defending their family," Mr Juweinat told AAP on Monday.

"If he was prosecuted it would shake up the law in a way I've never seen."

Comment has been sought from Mr Schwartz.

Police at the scene of the home. Picture: Monique Harmer

Soper was a strength and conditioning coach, according to his Instagram account School of Strong, which showed him competing in various Strongman competitions around the world.

In December Soper posted a photo to Facebook of himself third on a Strongman Champions League podium in Goa, India.

Another post showed him deadlifting 250kg more than a dozen times.

Friends and clients paid tribute to Soper on social media on Monday, with one describing him as "a great bloke, an inspiration and an awesome coach".

"Very very sad news - I cant believe it - RIP Brad Soper," said another.