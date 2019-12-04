Menu
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 12:36 PM
COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

