Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a woman missing in the Hunter Region. Kate Delaney, aged 23, was last seen at a small dance party in Howes Valley, (Hunter Valley) about 1.45am on Monday 20 May 2019.
Aussie model missing after dance party

by Nick Hansen and Danielle Gusmaroli
21st May 2019 10:00 AM
A YOUNG Sydney model is missing after police fear she wandered off from a "small dance party" in the Hunter Region.

Kate Delaney, 23, was last seen at the social gathering in the remote Howes Valley area at 1.45am Monday. Police were called when she failed to return home.

NSW police and SES were this morning searching bushland in the region for the model, originally from Roseville, on Sydney's Upper North Shore.

Kate Delaney. Picture: Instagram
Kate Delaney. Picture: Instagram

Police fear Ms Delaney may have decided to leave the party - not an organised dance party, rather a social gathering.

"Police are exploring the possibility that Kate may have left the property on her own accord," police said in a statement.

A police source said: "She lost a friend a month ago and was very upset by it. An extensive search for her is underway."

Police are concerned Ms Delaney decided to leave the property. Picture: Instagram
Police are concerned Ms Delaney decided to leave the property. Picture: Instagram

Ms Delaney is known to frequent Sydney's north shore and, according to her social media accounts, studied at the University of Technology Sydney and attended high school at Loreto Kirribilli.

It is understood she has also worked as a ski instructor and model.

 

 

The UTS student attended Loreto Kirribilli on Sydney’s north shore. Picture: Instagram
The UTS student attended Loreto Kirribilli on Sydney’s north shore. Picture: Instagram
