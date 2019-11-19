Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting her five-year-old and seven-year-old sons until they were malnourished.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting her five-year-old and seven-year-old sons until they were malnourished.
Crime

Two little boys found starving as their mother is arrested

19th Nov 2019 12:37 PM

A Sydney woman has been charged after allegedly neglecting her two sons - aged five and seven - until they were severely malnourished.

NSW Police on Monday arrested the 23-year-old woman at her Fairfield house after earlier finding the severely malnourished boys home alone, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The children were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment and are now in the care of NSW authorities.

The mother has been charged with abandoning or exposing a child under seven to danger or serious injury and two counts of failing to provide for a child.

She was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

child abuse children court crime neglect

Just In

    Just In

      Home lending up by 52 per cent

      Home lending up by 52 per cent
      • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 61 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 61 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Volunteer fireys hose down Blue Card demands

        premium_icon Volunteer fireys hose down Blue Card demands

        Politics State Government extends deadline for fireys to secure Blue Cards

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        What authorities don't want you to know in times of crisis

        Politics Authorities not telling us all we need to know in times of crisis.