Sydney rated 10th worst city in the world
IT MAY have the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and countless bars and restaurants, but Sydney isn't proving to be a fan favourite around the world.
Working out the best city in the world is no easy task, with one person typically enjoying a different experience to another.
But in a survey conducted by the Time Out Index, it turns out more than 30,000 people have a problem with Australia's largest city.
The global researcher spoke to people in 48 cities around the world, quizzing participants on food, drink, culture, night-life, community, neighbourhoods, overall happiness and other factors.
According to the survey, New York was voted the best place in the world for diversity, culture and dynamism.
The Big Apple ranked second for eating and third for live music, drinking and night-life and also placed highly for fun, multiculturalism, creativity and (perhaps more surprisingly) happiness and convenience.
Sydney, however, received a pretty low score when it came to having fun. According to the survey, we'd rather go to the gym than have a night out on the town.
Following years of increased lockout laws creating a grim night-life scene, Sydney came in at 39th position - making it the 10th worst city in the world, beating Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Boston, Rio de Janeiro, Marseille, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing and Istanbul.
Melbourne, however, came in second place. According to those surveyed, Melburnians love their live music - with one in four going to a concert in the last week. For that reason, the city was crowned the world's second most creative city but also the second happiest and among the best for food, drink, fun and multiculturalism. The all-round combination put Melbourne just behind New York City.
TIME OUT INDEX 2019 WORLD's 48 BEST CITIES
1. New York
2. Melbourne
3. Chicago
4. London
5. Los Angeles
6. Montreal
7. Berlin
8. Glasgow
9. Paris
10. Tokyo
11. Madrid
12. Cape Town
13. Las Vegas
14. Mexico City
15. Manchester
16. Philadelphia
17. Barcelona
18. Buenos Aires
19. Lisbon
20. Washington D.C.
21. Tel Aviv
22. Mumbai
23. Toronto
24. Birmingham
25. Dublin
26. São Paulo
27. Miami
28. Porto
29. Singapore
30. Edinburgh
31. San Francisco
32. Dubai
33. Munich
34. Vienna
35. Shanghai
36. Moscow
37. Delhi
38. Seattle
39. Sydney
40. Abu Dhabi
41. Hong Kong
42. Boston
43. Rio de Janeiro
44. Marseilles
45. Bangkok
46. Kuala Lumpur
47. Beijing
48. Istanbul