NRL legend Cronk to call it quits

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — MAY 12: Cooper Cronk of the Roosters in action during the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

CHAMPION halfback Cooper Cronk will retire from the NRL at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Sydney Roosters playmaker informed coach Trent Robinson of his decision last week and will make his announcement at a press conference at 10am on Monday.

Cronk has played 360 NRL games, represented the Kangaroos on 38 occasions and worn the Queensland jersey in 22 State of Origin matches.

Cooper Cronk will retire at the end of the season. PIiture: Getty Images

He quit Melbourne Storm in 2017 before steering the Roosters to victory in last year's grand final, amazingly with a fractured shoulder.

His decision to retire opens up $1 million in the Roosters' salary cap for next season.

There is talk of Luke Keary moving to halfback and boom centre Latrell Mitchell shifting to five-eighth.

Cooper Cronk helped the Roosters win the 2018 grand final despite a fractured shoulder. Picture: AAP

Cronk is likely to stay on at the Roosters in a mentoring/coaching role.

He is also under contract at Fox Sports and will take on a significant commentary role with the network.