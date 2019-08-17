Sydney stabber accused to defend murder charge

Mert Ney, the man accused of murdering a young woman during a violent rampage through Sydney's CBD, has appeared in court for the first time.

Wearing a green prison-issued jumper, the 20-year-old appeared in Parramatta Bail Court via audio visual link on Saturday after three days in hospital.

Ney brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday when he allegedly ran through the streets brandishing a large knife and yelling at people to shoot him.

Zemarai Khatiz, lawyer for Mert Ney, outside Parramatta Bail Court. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

He is accused of killing 24-year-old Michaela Dunn inside a Clarence Street apartment before running onto the street and stabbing 41-year-old Lin Bo outside Hotel CBD.

A group of city workers and firefighters managed to get him on the ground and held him down until police arrived.

Ney’s lawyer has told a Sydney court that he is yet to receive urgent medication for pain relief and mental illness. Picture: Seven News

Ney has been in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment for a large laceration to his knee.

On Friday afternoon he was released and charged with murder, attempted murder and the unrelated assault of his sister.

In court on Saturday morning, his lawyer, Zemarai Khatiz, requested urgent medical attention, including medication for his mental illness and an injury, for Ney.

Hotel CBD where a woman was allegedly stabbed. Picture: Toby Zerna

"He has had serious injuries to his leg which has been untreated," he said.

"He has asked corrective services over six times to give him his medication and nothing has happened."

Ney only spoke once, answering "yes" to his lawyer when he asked if he could hear him.

There was no application for bail and the magistrate recommended Justice Health see Ney urgently for medication for pain relief and mental illness.

Three of the men who helped bring Ney to the ground. Picture: Jane Dempster

"He is going through a very difficult situation at this time," Mr Khatiz said outside court.

"In relation to the allegations he will be defending the charges in grounds of mental illness."

The case was adjourned to Central Local Court on Monday.

Michaela Dunn’s body was found in the fourth floor of a building on Clarence St

The alleged weapon used by Ney.