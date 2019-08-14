Sydney stabbings crate heroes celebrated with memes

The heroes of the Sydney stabbing have been celebrated online, after they were able to subdue a lone knifeman terrorising bystanders in the CBD yesterday.

Mert Nay, 21, was shown in alarming video wandering the streets of Sydney's CBD about 2pm yesterday, yelling "Allahu Akbar!" and taunting bystanders to shoot him in the face, as he waved a large butcher's knife at them.

Video shows Mr Ney being chased by a group of brave bystanders, some of whom had armed themselves with cafe chairs and milk crates.

Inside the police van Ney was seen talking and peering out of the window. Picture: Seven News

During his rampage, Mr Ney allegedly stabbed a woman, 41, in the back, at the Hotel CBD, before trying to stab at countless others, as he wandered the streets. Police also believe Mr Ney was involved in the death of a woman, 21, whose body was found in an apartment on Clarence Street shortly after the attack.

I want to say something about not enough #milkcrate s....https://t.co/0fzbuNCbIp — Jane Splurky (@JSplurky) August 13, 2019

The rampage was stopped by a group of citizens, who detained Mr Ney by holding him down with a chair and a milk crate, near Wynyard Station.

Let’s make Australia crate again — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 13, 2019

The police Superintendent Gavin Wood described the men involved in detaining the alleged attacker as the "highest order heroes", saying it was hard to know how many lives they saved yesterday.

Online, the heroic actions of the group of citizens who chased down and detained the alleged attacker have been praised, with a series of memes celebrating the ingenious use of a milk crate and chair to disable the knife wielding man.

In Straya we don’t need guns to deal with our problems, all we need is our #milkcrate #australia pic.twitter.com/fZRyD6wnfJ — CTRAddicts (@CTRAddicts) August 13, 2019

Armed and ready for anything at work #Sydneystabbing pic.twitter.com/4oUqYGlLTg — DJ Mystergio (@DJMystergio) August 13, 2019