CUT ABOVE THE REST: Ten top Fraser Coast hairdressers

LOCAL BUSINESS: Sykrena Keightley of Hair by Sykrena was voted as the Fraser Coast's best hairdresser.

LOCAL BUSINESS: Sykrena Keightley of Hair by Sykrena was voted as the Fraser Coast's best hairdresser. Annie Perets

WE COMBED through hundreds of comments and the winner was clear - Sykrena Keightley was voted the Fraser Coast's best hairdresser.

More than 500 people took to the Chronicle's Facebook page last week to nominate their favourite salons and hairdressers across the region.

Sykrena was left speechless when she discovered she had been voted the top hairdresser.

Although she has been cutting hair for 15 years, she made the move to open her own salon a month ago.

"I have always worked for someone and I have been really overwhelmed from all the support," Sykrena said.

Her decision to branch out on her own was to "get away from the hustle and bustle" of traditional salons.

"I want to make people feel comfortable,' she said.

"In my own salon I can really personalise the experience and make that person feel amazing."

The hairdresser attributed her attention to the customer's experience to how many votes she received.

"Sometimes you do doubt yourself in any job you have so it's nice to have people remind you you're doing a good job," she said.

Sykrena said the feedback regarding her new salon has all been positive.

"They (clients) think the salon is perfect but I want to makes some changes," she said.

"I am in the process of designing a Zen garden so I can do hair outside in the nice weather."

The salon owner said a lot of the voters in the competition were long-time clients.

"I have been doing some people's hair for more than 10 years," she said.

"They have followed me from salon to salon."

Nominators commented on Sykrena's friendly personality, welcoming attitude and professional service.

Sykrena said her favourite part of the job is watching people leave happy.

"As a hairdresser you're not in it for the money you're in it for the love it.

"It's a really hard job but its really rewarding."

Top ten hairdressing salons on the Fraser Coast as voted by you:

1. Hair by Sykrena

2. Sass Organics Hair & Beauty

3. Hip Happenin Hair

4. Tash's Hair House

5. Dare Hair Studio

6. Headlines Hervey Bay

7. Summer Jade Hair Salon

8. Toogoom Hair Studio

9. Hair at Central Avenue Hervey Bay

10. Hair and Nails by Miki