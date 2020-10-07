Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking information on an attempted bank robbery at North Lakes in Brisbane. Picture: QPS
Crime

Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
7th Oct 2020 7:39 AM

A man hidden beneath a face mask and bucket hat attempted to rob a bank while armed with a syringe in Brisbane's north last week.

Police say the masked man threatened a teller at a North Lakes bank shortly after 10am last Wednesday, September 30.

He fled towards Anzac Ave after an alarm was activated.

Police said the man was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, long trousers, a cream bucket cap and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

 

Originally published as Syringe used in attempted bank robbery

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery attempt crime editors picks syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight for Bay rehab to reap election promise rewards

        Premium Content Fight for Bay rehab to reap election promise rewards

        News How outgoing MP, candidates want drug-related crime tackled

        ‘Dire’: Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing Greens

        Premium Content ‘Dire’: Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing...

        News It comes after the LNP announced it would put the Greens before Labor

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How the Fraser Coast fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How the Fraser Coast fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...

        Fairytale ending for Fraser Coast book store

        Premium Content Fairytale ending for Fraser Coast book store

        News While shops around the region are scraping by a one woman operation has been has...