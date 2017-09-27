Tablet donation helps Centacare mental health clients

NEW TECHNOLOGY:Lyn Nugent, Karen Lancaster, Hans Baumann, Peter Schultz, Rebecca March and Nicky Greig are delighted with the new technology donation.

NEW TECHNOLOGY:Lyn Nugent, Karen Lancaster, Hans Baumann, Peter Schultz, Rebecca March and Nicky Greig are delighted with the new technology donation. Jodie Callcott

SEVEN Samsung Galaxy tablets worth $2500 were donated to Pialba's Centacare by the Lions and Lioness Clubs of Hervey Bay.

Centacare Mental Health coordinator Nicky Greig said due to the rapid advances in technologies their clients were unaware of how some apps could help with their everyday life.

"There's a lot of great apps now that exist with mental wellbeing," she said.

"A lot of people are isolated especially if they have anxiety which quite a few our members do, it connects them to the community.

"The tablets are going to increase those life skills and connections to the community."

Centacare client Rebecca March said she was looking forward to using the tablets for the centre's current creative program.

"I'm excited to use the camera function because we're doing a photography and art program at the moment and we've got some cameras but with the tablet you can immediately see how your photo's going to look on a big screen," Ms March said.

Hervey Bay Lions Club President Karen Lancaster initiated the donation of tablets after visiting Centacare with a client and learned of the centre's need for new technology.

To expand the number of tablets donated to Centacare, Ms Lancaster worked with Lioness Club of Hervey Bay President Lyn Nugent.

"It was a real privilege to get on board with the Lioness Club which helped to expand that donation," Ms Lancaster said.

"The Lions club donated four (tablets) and the Lioness Club donated another three.

"If I can put back into the community, especially things that are educational and provide the ability for inclusion, that's huge."