TACKLING RETURN DATE: Framework to reboot rugby league

A Grade mens Bundaberg Rugby League – Ben Ottery (Maryborough Wallaroos) attempts to bring down Logona Vetemotu (Hervey Bay Seagulls) during the 2019 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Rugby League has started the process of getting players back onto the field of play.

Regional managers and chairs met Wednesday to discuss plans for a possible restart of community sport in Queensland.

The meeting followed the recent release of the AIS Framework for Rebooting Sport, endorsed by the State Government.

The framework outlines three distinct levels as part of a staged return to community sport.

For rugby league, this is detailed as follows:

Level one: Running/aerobic/agility training (solo), resistance training (solo), skills training (solo) including kicking, passing, ball skills (eg against wall) to self.

Level two: Skill drills using a ball, kicking and passing. No tackling/wrestling. Small group (not more than 10 athletes/staff in total).

Level three: Full training and competition.

In line with the framework, the QRL will continue to work with the Queensland Government and QRL Chief Medical Officer in developing rugby league specific guidelines for presentation and endorsement by the State's Chief Medical Officer.

Fraser Coast rugby league clubs are yet to receive a plan on how it would work.

Maryborough Wallaroos A-grade coach Scott Robertson is awaiting further information from the QRL before he starts planning for a return.

"Our players are already at level one but I need some further guidance from the league before we can consider how we manage training," he said.

He understands how theoretically it could work but was reluctant to comment further until he sees the detail.

For Fai Sami, coach of the Hervey Bay Seagulls senior team, following directions in the key.

"It is not a normal situation and we will do whatever we are told to do to get back onto the park," he said.