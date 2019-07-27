TACKLING TEEN DEATHS: How region is uniting to save our kids
THE parents of a Maryborough teenager who took his own life without warning are at the forefront of a growing movement to save the Fraser Coast's school-aged children and young adults from suicide.
In this weekend's installment of our Big Issues Series, the Chronicle reflects on the heart-wrenching speech they delivered this week to the LNP State Convention and the steps organisations and politicians are taking to fight the internal battles claiming our kids - and the cause.
We also speak to local high school students about what they see as the biggest issues facing teens today.
You can read about the following topics here:
1. PARENT'S WARNING: Heartbroken Maryborough mother Tricia Barounis has told the LNP State Convention no-one - "not his friends, his teachers, his extended family or ourselves" knew her son Yannis was suffering from depression.
2. TEEN TALK: High school students tell us about the biggest issues impacting teens today
3. HEADSPACE FUNDING: How more people on the ground hope to help teens open up
4. MP'S CALL FOR CHANGE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is a former police officer and Beyond Blue spokesperson.
5. LOCAL RESEARCH: A university lecturer is on a mission to get to the heart of the Fraser Coast's high suicide rates
6. EDITORIAL: How Hindsight isn't always helpful when talking to teens
If you need to speak to someone call Lifeline on 13 11 14.