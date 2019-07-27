TACKLING TEEN DEATHS: How region is uniting to save our kids

The Chronicle's Big Issues Series is this week exploring teen mental health.

The Chronicle's Big Issues Series is this week exploring teen mental health. Ben Goode

THE parents of a Maryborough teenager who took his own life without warning are at the forefront of a growing movement to save the Fraser Coast's school-aged children and young adults from suicide.

In this weekend's installment of our Big Issues Series, the Chronicle reflects on the heart-wrenching speech they delivered this week to the LNP State Convention and the steps organisations and politicians are taking to fight the internal battles claiming our kids - and the cause.

We also speak to local high school students about what they see as the biggest issues facing teens today.

You can read about the following topics here:

1. PARENT'S WARNING: Heartbroken Maryborough mother Tricia Barounis has told the LNP State Convention no-one - "not his friends, his teachers, his extended family or ourselves" knew her son Yannis was suffering from depression.

2. TEEN TALK: High school students tell us about the biggest issues impacting teens today

3. HEADSPACE FUNDING: How more people on the ground hope to help teens open up

4. MP'S CALL FOR CHANGE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is a former police officer and Beyond Blue spokesperson.

5. LOCAL RESEARCH: A university lecturer is on a mission to get to the heart of the Fraser Coast's high suicide rates

6. EDITORIAL: How Hindsight isn't always helpful when talking to teens

If you need to speak to someone call Lifeline on 13 11 14.