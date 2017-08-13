Taekwon-Do tournament sets high standards

TOURNAMENT TESTS: More than 75 competitors from across Queensland decended on Hervey Bay on July 29-30.

WOW, what a month we have just had!

July proved to be action packed, as we hosted a seminar and testing on Saturday July 29, followed by our Inaugural Regional Tournament on Sunday , July 30.

We had the majority of students grading on Saturday, with 33 Hervey Bay students testing and each and every one of them passed.

One of our students, 35-year-old Tina Bounds even managed to double grade to a green belt.

She is setting the standard very high as double grading is rarely seen, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for all of our students.

Following on from Saturday's seminar and testing we started bright and early on Sunday morning.

Our Inaugural Tournament with 75 competitors, from all over regional Queensland and Brisbane turned out much bigger than we imagined and was a huge success.

We ran multiple divisions in sparring, hosin suls, power breaking and patterns and our students did us proud earning 27 trophies.

One student earned the Donal Byrne Award for Indomitable Spirit, a trophy earned by courageous performance, which was proudly presented to Bella Dale by the son of Bai Rui founder Senior Master Charles Birch, Lance Birch,.

Now in August we will focus on learning new promotional patterns, more kicks, more self-defence, more sparring.

If you would like to take a look, we train every Monday and Wednesday at St James Chapel, 138-172 Pantlins Lane, Urraween, at 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

All ages from six years old are welcome.