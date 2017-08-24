TAFE is giving away scholarships to future students

QUEENSLAND residents leaving school this year or those considering a career change have just one week left to apply for a TAFE Queensland scholarship for first semester of next year.

The scholarships, worth $5000 each, will be awarded to 60 students to support their studies in a wide range of qualifications at TAFE Queensland.

Applications close on August 31.

Apply by going online to scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au.

The money can be used to help cover study costs including course fees, text books and living expenses.