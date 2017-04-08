Tai Chi teacher Moya Mateer celebrates 90 years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Tai Chi for Health instructor Moya Mateer (right) has turned 90. Moya is pictured alongside daughter Diane Logan (left), who has visited from Melbourne.

AGED 90 years young, Moya Mateer teaches Tai Chi every weekday morning.

A group of about 40 people join her daily in Scarness for a class as she helps to set them up for a healthy day.

"No matter the weather, the Tai Chi class goes on," Ms Mateer said.

The passionate Hervey Bay resident turned 90 this week.

"It's amazing I've made it this far," she joked.

"The most important thing is to never stop doing things and being active."

After picking up Tai Chi as a hobby at age 62, Ms Mateer became instantly addicted with the way it made her feel.

"Throughout my life, I've always been absorbed into something," she said.

"My main sports were tennis and golf.

"And now, it's Tai Chi."

This passion has taken Ms Mateer as far as China, which is where tai chi originated.

To make her 90th birthday celebration all the more special, her daughter Diane Logan came to visit her from Melbourne.

Ms Logan has a Master's Certificate in Tai Chi.

While in Hervey Bay, the two taught together at Ms Mateer's usual classes at Tai Chi for Health.

"It's a funny story of how we both ended up doing Tai Chi," Ms Mateer said.

"After I started it, I didn't tell anyone because in those days it was thought of as a cute little religion.

"But then I mentioned it to Diane and there was a long pause, before she said she also started Tai Chi.

"Turns out we started at the same exact time without even knowing it."