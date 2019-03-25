Menu
Lucas Walker.
Basketball

Taipans consider extending, not cutting, Boomer Walker

by Matthew McInerney
25th Mar 2019 5:35 PM
CAIRNS Taipans have moved to dispel reports Boomer Lucas Walker has been shown the door.

In a report from NBL Media published earlier this week, the Taipans vice-captain said the NBL wooden spooners would not take up an option to keep him at the club.

"They've already told me that they're not going to pick up my option and that I should look elsewhere. I found that out a couple of days after I got back from the World Cup qualifiers and I had my exit meeting," he said.

The Taipans yesterday moved to clarify his comments by saying the club is instead considering a contract extension.

"The club have been in regular communication with Lucas' agent, and both parties agreed this would put him in a better position for all potential negotiations for the upcoming season," the statement said.

"The club also have until Friday 29 March 2019 (prior to the start of free agency) to make a final decision on Lucas' option."

Walker, 34, has played more than 200 NBL games and was part of the Australian side which won a Commonwealth Games gold medal last year.

basketball cairns taipans lucas walker nbl
