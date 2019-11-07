Takata airbag claims second Australian driver

The ACCC has warned more than 12,000 owners of BMW E46 3 Series models built between 1997 and 2000 to stop driving immediately following two incidents resulting in a death and injury to Australian owners.

Deadly Takata airbags have killed a second Australian driver.

The development follows the death of Sydney man Huy Neng Ngo who died when the airbag in his Honda ruptured in July 2017, and a 21-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries when the airbag in her Toyota failed in the Northern Territory in April 2017.

Police are working with the ACCC and Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development to investigate what the consumer watchdog described as "two recent suspected misdeployments of these inflators in Australia, including a death and a serious injury".

The vehicles were not part of existing mandatory recalls.

BMW has been contacted for comment.

Takata airbags are in millions of vehicles that are manufactured by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota. Picture: Getty

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said people should stop driving E46-generation BMW 3 Series models and contact the manufacturer on its Takata hotline, 1800 243 675.

"Because of the critical level of risk, the ACCC urges people to stop driving their vehicle immediately and to contact BMW to arrange to have their vehicle inspected as soon as possible," Ms Rickard said.

"BMW will arrange to tow your vehicle to repair facilities for inspection, or send a mobile technician out to your premises or vehicle's location to inspect the vehicle."

BMW E46 models, such as this 330i, part of the Takata recall.

"If your vehicle has been fitted with one of these dangerous airbags, BMW will arrange a loan or hire car or reimbursement for alternative transportation costs until airbag replacement parts are available or until other arrangements are made.

"You may also wish to discuss the vehicle being purchased back by BMW."

The vehicles involved include the BMW 316i, 318i, 320i, 323i, 325i, 328i, 330i, 318Ci, 320Ci, 323Ci, 328Ci and 330Ci coupe and sedan.