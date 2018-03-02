AIRBAG DANGER: Growing number of cars in recall list

Most brands except Holden and Tesla have listed their cars affected by the latest round of Takata airbag recalls. Picture: Supplied.

Most brands except Holden and Tesla have listed their cars affected by the latest round of Takata airbag recalls. Picture: Supplied.

MOST car companies dragged into the compulsory airbag recall yesterday have now released details of affected models, however one of Australia's most popular brands is yet to disclose which of its cars are included.

Ford, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jaguar and Land Rover have detailed the vehicles involved in the recall, while Mercedes and Audi have released the numbers but not the names of cars affected.

Holden and Tesla are yet to reveal how many of their vehicles are caught up in the safety campaign - or outline which models might be affected.

Cars in the latest recall are built in Europe and have airbags supplied by the Takata factory in Germany - until now, the recall has only affected airbags built in Mexico, Thailand and Japan.

The details for most models have emerged less than 24 hours after the Federal Government issued a compulsory recall for a new batch of cars, even though the government deadline is not until next month.

News Corp Australia has tallied approximately 350,000 cars added to the latest Takata airbag recall list, leaving about 500,000 cars outstanding with only Holden and Tesla remaining - if the government's figure of 850,000 German-made Takata airbags is correct.

Given Tesla is a niche electric car maker, it means Holden could be responsible for the lion's share in this batch of Takata airbag recalls.

Takata airbag recall tally now close to 4 million in Australia. Picture: Supplied.

Although they are not yet confirmed as having Takata airbags, examples of European-sourced Holdens include current and previous generation Astra hatchbacks, and the latest German-sourced Commodore.

A statement from Holden said the company is "actively engaged in safety issues affecting the automotive industry and works with the ACCC and the industry to ensure the safety of our customers".

Holden added: "We are currently developing our plan in response to the recall notice and we are working closely with the government and the ACCC on our response".

Ford will recall more than 100,000 vehicles, including almost 70,000 previous generation Ranger utes and 6000 current generation Mondeo sedans, a vehicle that competes directly with the German-sourced Holden Commodore.

Volkswagen has confirmed it will recall more than 100,000 vehicles from its passenger-car and van ranges made between 2007 and 2015, in addition to 17,000 Skoda cars.

Jaguar and Land Rover will recall 17,500 vehicles - the same batch of vehicles it announced late last year ahead of this week's compulsory recall.

Mercedes and Audi are yet to release detailed model lists but each has confirmed they are expected to recall close to 50,000 vehicles.

Some sections of the car industry were reluctant to introduce a safety campaign for cars equipped with German-made Takata airbags because Australia is the first country in the world to issue a recall on these particular airbags - and there is concern it will set a precedent.

However, overseas reports claim there have been six "ruptures" of German Takata airbags in Europe over the past three years.

Airbags look like pillows in advertisements but they are in fact explosive devices. Picture: Supplied.

Despite an initial reluctance the car industry has changed its tune since the Federal Government announced a compulsory expansion of the Takata airbag recall that would inflate the figure to close to 4 million cars in total.

Most brands have since issued statements saying customer safety is their "first and foremost" and "number one priority".

Ford says its recall will be phased in from March 2: "Customers with the oldest vehicles and those in locations of high heat and humidity will be prioritised, and all affected customers will be contacted progressively, when it is time to bring their vehicles into their local dealer".

Ford, Holden and Volkswagen say their cars are not equipped with the "Alpha" variant of the Takata airbag, which has a one-in-two chance of spraying shrapnel when deployed in a crash. Other brands did not specify which type of Takata airbag was installed in their recalled vehicles.

Spokesman for Tesla in Australia, Heath Walker, told News Corp it will not disclose how many cars are affected by the Takata airbag recall locally and nor would it provide an estimate, because it does not release sales figures.

Earlier versions of the Ford Ranger are being recalled for Takata airbags. Picture: Supplied.

Ford: 107,800

Econovan (2004-2005) - approx. 1300 vehicles

Courier (2004-2006) - approx. 21000 vehicles

Ranger (2006-2011) - approx. 69500 vehicles

Mondeo (2007-2009) - approx. 9500 vehicles

Mondeo (2015-2017) - approx. 6500 vehicles

The recent Jaguar XF sedan is caught up in the safety campaign. Picture: Supplied

Jaguar-Land Rover: 17,500

Jaguar XE 2007-2017

Jaguar XF 2016 and 2017

Jaguar F-PACE 2017

Range Rover (Vogue) 2007-2012

Discovery Sport 2015-2017

The previous generation Volkswagen Golf “Mark 6”. Picture: Supplied.

Volkswagen: 106,804

Mark 6 Golf (2009-13) 35,817

Mark 6 Golf Cabrio (2012-15) 2256

B7 Passat (2011-15) 17,741

B6 Passat (2010) 2509

A5 Polo (2010-14) 5730

A4 Polo (2007-09) 3952

CC (2009-16) 4461

Eos (2010-14) 3112

Up (2013-14) 2296

Crafter van (2006-2017) 10,685

Transporter Multivan (2008-2015) 18,245

The 2017 Skoda Kodiaq. Picture: Supplied.

Skoda: 17,633

Skoda Fabia II (2014-2015) 497

Skoda Fabia III (2015) 2160

Roomster (2014) 1

Rapid (2013) 1607

Yeti (2010) 2262

Octavia III (2013) 8534

Superb II (2009-2015) 457

Superb III (2016 onwards) 1668

Kodiaq (2017 onwards) 447

Audi: 50,000

Close to 50,000 cars, exact models to be confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz: 50,000

Close to 50,000 cars and vans, exact models to be confirmed.

Holden

Will not say how many or which models are affected.

Tesla

Will not say how many or which models are affected.

