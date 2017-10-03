Take a drive to Rainbow Beach to discover natural wonders

BREAK TIME: Inskip Point is a natural breakwater at the entrance to Tin Can inlet and is ideal for camping.

IF RAINBOW coloured sand and turquoise water wasn't enough to bring you to Rainbow Beach, the abundance of outdoor activities will.

Whether you're visiting for a holiday or a day trip, we've put together our top picks that'll take your experience to the next level.

Poona Lake

Perched between dunes and surrounded by native trees, cool off in the fresh water or make your way to the white sand beach for a picnic.

WHERE: Cooloola Recreation Area Poona Lake - walk Class 2. Formed track. 4.2 km return. Allow 1.5hrs.

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides

Offering a variety of horse rides in a beach or country setting and catering to all experience levels, this adventure is a memory-maker.

For more information call 0412 174 337

WHERE: 23 Clarkson Dr, Rainbow Beach

Carlo Sand Blow

Take the easy 600m nature walk to the unique "moonscape" sand mass which overlooks the coastline from Double Island Point to Inskip Point and the southern tip of Fraser Island.

WHERE: 85 Cooloola Dr, Rainbow Beach

Wolf Rock Dive

Considered as one of Australia's best diving experiences, the underwater paradise is home to grey nurse sharks, manta rays, colourful tropical fish, turtles and more.

For more information call 5486 8004.

WHERE: 2 Goondi St, Rainbow Beach

Inskip Peninsula

A natural breakwater at the entrance to Tin Can Inlet and Great Sandy Strait, Inskip is ringed by open ocean beaches and sheltered estuary shores.

Inskip Peninsula, more commonly known as Inskip Point, is ideal for campers and day trippers.

If you needed another reason to visit, dogs on leash are permitted.

WHERE: Inskip Point Rd, Rainbow Beach

Surf & Sand Safaris Half-day guided four-wheel-drive tours taking in the sights of the area's natural and unique coastline, wildlife and traditional Aboriginal artworks.

For more information call 5486 3131.