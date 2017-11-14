Take a break and enjoy some Christmas cheer this November

BREAK FREE: Take a break from the Christmas stress and spend an afternoon of fun with the A Cappella Bay Singers.

IT IS that time of year again, the weather is warming up and Christmas is just around the corner.

A Cappella Bay Singers marketing manger Helen Van Herk said she has just the thing for those needing a break from the Christmas stress.

"Come and spend an afternoon of fun with the A Cappella Bay Singers," she said.

"ACB singers are a show chorus of women singers who perform exciting musical arrangements in close four-part harmony, without musical backing.

"We are part of Sweet Adelines International, one of the largest women's music organisations in the world with 24,000 members in 14 countries all over the world.

"A Cappella Bay Singers are holding a Christmas tombola at the CWA Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan, on Saturday, November 18, starting promptly at 1.30pm.

"There are over 200 great prizes to be won, along with raffles and a lucky door prize and afternoon tea will be provided."

Ms Van Herk said they would perform for many community organisations during December before taking a Christmas break, with rehearsals starting late January next year.

For more information about the Christmas tombola or the A Cappella Bay Singers chorus, phone Margaret on 41942171 or visit herveybayacappellabaysingers.org.

Quick Facts

A Cappella Bay Singers are:

. a group of local women of all ages who love singing and performing a cappella, barbershop-style harmony

. affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, one of the largest organisations for women's music in the world with 24,000 women in 14 countries

. part of Sweet Adelines Australia with 1350 women in 34 choruses and 50 quartets all over the country

. offers an opportunity to have singing lessons with talented musical directors and qualified vocal coaches from around Australia and the US

. singing really is good for our health

. current research is proving that singing in a group enhances wellbeing and connectedness

. a great place to improve abilities as ensemble singers and performers

. a great way to be part of a great group of women who love to sing