Country cuppa, day trip can save these towns

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have eased and it is the perfect opportunity to get out, take a drive through the Fraser Coast region and support rural business such as those in Tiaro.

Tiaro Chamber of Commerce secretary Linda Harris said Tiaro relied on motorists passing through the town and local business supplied excellent products and services for travellers.

Ms Harris encouraged Fraser Coast residents to come out to the Tiaro area and support the rural economy.

Retro Espresso in Tiaro has been open through the crisis and for manager Thor Olsen, it has meant he has been able to support his family through the crisis.

The coffee shop relies on travelling customers to remain open and was hoping for business to pick up following the easing of restrictions.

Mr Olsen said the easing of restrictions made for a more pleasant cafe atmosphere.

He said he was optimistic and there was light at the end of the tunnel as long as Australians used common sense.

Royal Hotel Tiaro owner Bill Halliwell said residents could soon buy meals again, with the hotel opening to serve meals on Thursday.

TIARO BUSINESS: Owner of the Royal Hotel Tiaro Bill Halliwell. Photo: Stuart Fast Stuart Fast

Mr Halliwell said it was testing time for businesses in the area with the coronavirus crisis making the usually busy highway quiet.

He said it was a credit to the Tiaro community the area had no cases of coronavirus.

For Hippie Garage in Tiaro, the easing of restrictions meant reopening after a three- week hiatus.

TIARO BUSINESSES: Owner of Hippie Garage in Tiaro, Corey Pickett. Photo: Stuart Fast Stuart Fast

Owner Corey Pickett said the business relied on the support of travellers from the Fraser Coast and surrounding regions.

Mr Pickett said business had been consistent and wanted to thank the community for its continued support.