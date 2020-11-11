Take a load off: Bay now home to luxury laundromat

WHEN you combine 11 washing machines, eight clothes dryers and a fresh decor, you get Hervey Bay's new-look laundromat, Laundry 4655.

For owners Harris and Kate Noy, the business is a chance to provide customers with a step-up in quality from an average laundromat.

"We wanted to make a good experience for people, here they've got coffee, they can sit down and watch TV and feel homely, that's the atmosphere we've tried to create," Mr Harris said.

The business also features a book exchange, lounge waiting area and vending machines for customers while they wait for their washing cycle to complete.

"It's a clean environment and you can sit down and relax in without having to stand on top of each other," he said.

"We saw their was a need for something bigger," Mrs Harris said.

The bigger business has been open for a month, after a two-month building process and already it's receiving positive reviews.

"We get travellers from around Australia saying this is the best laundromat in Australia," Mrs Harris said.

"There is a sense of accomplishment and we're proud of what we've done."

Mr Harris said using the laundromat was the perfect option for those short on time, with an option to drop off washing and collect clean clothes later in the day.

He also said the business offered a commercial laundry service for other businesses.

"We hope to set up another one like this in Hervey Bay," Mr Harris said.