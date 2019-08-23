TAKE A LOOK: Stunning aerial vision of deadly fires

THEY are a set of high-resolution eyes in the sky helping our firefighters both on the ground and back at base make crucial decisions.

And as you can see from the above video, it makes for spectacular viewing.

The aerial vision, shared by the RFS NSW Northern Rivers division was shot from a Firebird 200 helicopter, and was used in both the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers fires that has recently threatened hundreds of kilometres of fireground over the past week.

"It carries a high-definition video equipment, and also thermal imaging equipment from what appears to be a big bubble that hangs off the front," RFS NSW Northern Rivers superintendent Boyd Townsend said.

"An operator controls the camera and can switch between the high-resolution and thermal imagery, and it has excellent resolution."

However, the imagery isn't there just to create pretty pictures, with the pictures able to be beamed anywhere live.

"The imagery is transmitted to be seen anywhere, whether that's on screen at the fire control centre, or in Sydney head office if they need to see something we can see it at the same time," Supt Townsend said.

"Also, the fire commanders on the ground with mobile phone connectivity, they can also see that imagery on a phone or iPad.

"It provides a great view and situational awareness as to what's occurring, and allows for the bigger planning decisions.

"It was very handy over the past weeks."

In the Northern Rivers area, from Whiporie north through the Richmond, after four days for 50-60km/h winds, all the fires in the area are contained and Supt Townsend said the crews were in the process of mopping up the areas.

"We need to keep and eye on them for a week or two because things are obviously still burning and there's no great forecast ahead," he said.

In the Clarence, district superintendent Stuart Watts said that of the 15 fires reported in the area, two are still uncontrolled.

"They are in remote areas, one at Second Creek near Jackadgery, and another at Dinner Creek in the Dalmorton State forest," he said.

"Even in the ones under control, the winds can cause us some grief. There's always the possibility a spark or ember will get into unburnt ground."