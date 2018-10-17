Take big steps to help cure cancer at Relay for Life

IN MEMORY: A moving candlelight ceremony will be held at the two-day Relay for Life at Ralph Stafford Park in Torquay.

IN MEMORY: A moving candlelight ceremony will be held at the two-day Relay for Life at Ralph Stafford Park in Torquay. Alistair Brightman

TEAM Amigoz are taking big steps to save more lives by taking part in this weekend's Relay for Life.

"Raising awareness for Cancer Council Queensland and raising funds to save more lives is something that my friends and I love to do," team captain Sandra Mason said.

"Relay is like an escape for us to get away from busy lives and get together for such a meaningful cause.

"Our team gathers at Relay each year because each one of us has been touched by cancer in one way or another, so we want to do something meaningful for the community."

Ms Mason said the team didn't have a particular fundraising goal in mind but have worked hard to raise every cent possible through raffles, a high tea and a bowling fundraiser.

The final leg of their fundraising efforts for 2018 will be held at Ralph Stafford Park in Torquay, where Ms Mason said community spirit was always high.

"I love that ... it's never about one team or one person, it's always about everyone in the community - so get together with your friends and join us to pass the baton for the greater cause."

Team Amigoz invites the Fraser Coast community to join all survivors and carers for the opening lap on October 20-21, at Ralph Stafford Park.

All funds raised at Hervey Bay Relay for Life go towards Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and support.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said continued support of Hervey Bay Relay for Life would allow the charity to achieve more.

"Hervey Bay Relay continues to make a vital difference to our work," Ms McMillan said.

"Around 1630 people in Wide Bay Burnett region are diagnosed with cancer each year - Relay for Life enables us to reach out and support those people.

"It's not too late to sign up for Hervey Bay Relay for Life - with your support, we can be there for all Queenslanders affected by cancer every minute, every hour, every day."

To register a team, volunteer or find out more information, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 656 585.

To find out more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call

13 11 20.